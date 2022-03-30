Approve Hartman-Hammond
I endorse the recommendation to construct a link between Hartman Road and West Hammond Road. The WSP study objectively evaluated the wetland impact of each alternative and concluded the Hartman-Hammond connection had the least disruption to the environment. Furthermore, WSP modeled and analyzed the predicted annual average daily traffic (AADT) of each alternative. The modeling also showed the Hartman-Hammond connection resulted in the greatest reduction of traffic on Airport Road. After all, reducing traffic volumes on Airport Road was the reason for finding an alternate route from the beginning.
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has made extraordinary strides to include public input into the decision-making process. These efforts should be applauded, but people will always have different opinions. Nonetheless, we can no longer fall into the “analysis paralysis” trap and not decide on a final direction.
Past studies have delayed the decision at a high cost to the taxpayers. It’s time that the board listens to transportation professionals from WSP, OHM advisors and MDOT that support the Hartman-Hammond connection. Now is the time for the board to approve the Hartman-Hammond connection.
Larry Galehouse
Traverse City
Commented
