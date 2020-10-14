Be informed and vote
It is the cooperative effort and sacrifice of millions over many decades that have made America great. However, under our current president, we have been fractured, routinely misled and pitted against each other. We have also seen our institutions and alliances around the world. undermined. These things make us weaker — not greater.
Saying that one supports life may also win some votes, but prenatal lives are not the only lives at risk.
Our country is crying out for more stable, trustworthy and coherent leadership. Be informed and vote!
G. Bob Miller
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.