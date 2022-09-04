Now's the time to limit STRs
East Bay Township homeowners and residents, please take notice: Short-Term Rentals (AKA: One-Unit Motels) are an ever-increasing problem in our township.
Problems with STRs are not limited to waterfront properties. They have taken hold in off-water subdivisions as well as other residential neighborhoods. Complaints against STRs are many. There have been so many complaints that East Bay Township officials have instituted a six-month moratorium on them to listen to input and study possible solutions.
This may be the time to ban STRs completely. Current policies and regulations have not worked. Current policies or discussed solutions will not help homeowners already saddled with these onerous STRs, nor will they work with new STRs.
Sadly, there is a growing waiting list of owners who want to license a house as a Short-Term Rental. No one seems to want an STR next to their house indefinitely. Don't be the next homeowner who has an STR next door.
I urge you to call and write to your East Bay Township officials to solve this problem now. Tell them to ban future STR licenses completely and limit existing STR licenses to no more than one more year from the time their license expires.
Ken Frymire
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.