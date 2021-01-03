End hunger, homelessness in 2021
One in every six Michigan children will go to bed hungry tonight — almost 2 million Michiganders are wondering where their next meals are coming from this winter. It is estimated there are at least 200 homeless individuals in the Traverse City area.
Hunger and homelessness were already growing problems prior to the pandemic. As a result, food banks and homeless shelters are in need of donations now more than ever.
In Traverse City, Women’s March TC will focus on a fundraiser and donation drive to take place Jan. 23. This event will benefit the Grace Episcopal Church Food Pantry and Jubilee House (a day shelter). Cars can pull up in the church parking lot from noon to 3 p.m. Volunteers will be taking food, clothing items and monetary donations. We will compile a list of needed items and post them on the Women’s March TC Facebook page.
In the meantime, we continue to struggle to feed the hungry and provide shelter to the needy and call on lawmakers to make ending hunger and homelessness a priority in the coming year.
Peggy Fry
Women’s March TC