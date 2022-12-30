Blizzard of 2022 brought this home
With so much of the news consumed with war, political bickering and general discontent, it is refreshing to be reminded of the fundamental decency of many of those who live and work in this area.
A huge “thank you” to those who selflessly gave of their own holiday celebrations to keep fundamental services going during our recent blizzard: First responders, road crews, electrical technicians who battled terrible conditions to restore power, mail carriers, hospital staff, store personnel and others who may not receive the recognition and gratitude they deserve.
Among those, I would like to acknowledge the team of drivers who somehow managed to make sure that the Traverse City Record-Eagle made it to my home during the storm — Jon Hamilton and Lisa Makowski.
I was amazed to discover the paper at my home, on time, safe and sound in its tube – despite what had to be terrible driving conditions. I suspect there are other readers out there who are just as appreciative of the efforts of their carriers, as well.
Having a local newspaper is becoming an increasing rarity. Thanks to all who work behind the scenes to produce and deliver the news to our area.
Job very well done.
My appreciation!
Mary Frixen
Empire
