Consent of the governed
“We the people” are quickly losing our inalienable rights, because we have forgotten that our rights come from God and not the government. All officials are our servants. They are not our masters! Their authority is derived from the consent of the governed. We can only grant them powers that we can exercise as individuals. For example: God has given us the authority to protect our bodies, rights and property, but he forbids us from violating the rights of others or taking what belongs to them. Therefore, we cannot authorize the government to infringe on the rights of others.
Our Founding Fathers wisely wrote a Constitution that grants the federal government only 18 enumerated powers. Unfortunately, many believe the government has the right to do whatever the majority consider expedient.
Do you, as an individual, have the right to demand that your neighbor wear a mask or force him to take an injection, because you consider him to be a health threat? If you have any common sense or a moral compass left, you would consider such question ludicrous. How then is it OK for the government to demand it, since governments receive their powers from the consent of governed?
Herb Friske
Petoskey