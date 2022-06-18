America must never be gun-free
Why is it that a majority of mass shootings take place in “gun-free zones?” Is it perhaps because the murders know that they will not face anyone with a gun? Has anyone ever heard of a mass shooting at an NRA convention where thousands gather and guns abound?
Our president, congressmen, governors, celebrities and banks are protected with guns, but “gun-banners” believe people who can’t afford body guards should be defenseless? How ironic that we defend our children with a sign that reads “THIS IS A GUN-FREE ZONE” and call someone with a gun if there is an emergency? How about allowing teachers to volunteer to be trained and armed?
Guns are the ultimate defense against tyranny. Does anyone believe that Lenin, Stalin, Mao or Hitler would ever have been able to butcher millions of innocent people if they had been armed? Do you suppose the Jews in Germany would have boarded the trains to be hauled off to detention centers if they had been armed? Does anyone believe that hundreds of thousands of Ungers and Christians in China today would be in concentration camps if they owned AK-47s or M-16 rifles? America must never become a gun-free country!
Herb Friske
Petoskey
