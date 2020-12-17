Bergman's dangerous behavior
The post-election behavior of our 45th and soon to be ex-president isn’t surprising.
The recent post-election behavior of certain Republicans, however, is surprising. And it should be alarming to every citizen of this country. By supporting the Texas attorney general’s unprecedented lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in four states, Rep. Jack Bergman and 125 U.S. representatives have shamefully broken their solemn oath as legislators to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States” and “bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” This dishonorable move to try and help Texas block electoral college votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania is unpatriotic and subversive.
Mr. Bergman claims “Americans are losing faith in our systems, specifically our elections, at an alarming rate.” But who is “losing faith” in our elections — the side that lost. And why are they losing faith? Because loyalist Republican leaders continue to spread unproven and discredited lies about the integrity of the recent election. These last-ditch efforts just add fire to already very dangerous behavior by many Republicans, behavior that is causing irreparable harm to one of the most sacred principles of our democracy: the right of U.S. citizens to vote and choose their president.
Beth Freeman
Boyne City