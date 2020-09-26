Ferguson should represent northern Michigan

Dana Ferguson deserves your vote to represent Michigan’s First District. A third-generation Yooper, Ferguson is a credible voice for people and working families in northern Michigan. He believes in a sustainable future and will champion environmental protection and good-paying green jobs. Ferguson will implement legislation emphasizing country-wide green modernized infrastructure, regional energy independence, elimination of fossil fuel tax credits/rebates/loopholes and transition to renewable energy — through monetary reform without raising taxes.

Ferguson’s vision and values contrast his opponent’s environmental voting record. Vote Dana Ferguson for U.S. Congress.

Beth Freeman

Boyne City

