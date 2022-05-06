Trust election accuracy, integrity
I call on U.S. Congressional Rep. Jack Bergman to stand up and publicly tell his constituents that they can trust the accuracy and integrity of Michigan elections. Voters who might still question November 2020 Michigan election results can and should be (re)assured that those fears are unfounded. Rep. Bergman knows this.
And so can anyone who reads a 41-page April 2021 report from Michigan’s Bureau of Elections, which summarizes results from the more than 250 election audits from across our state. Audits that included a full hand tally by local clerks in Antrim County of ALL ballots cast for president in that county. By the way, that full hand-count also showed that the Dominion voting machines used in Antrim County accurately counted ballots. Statewide post-election audits have taken place in Michigan for many years. They are conducted (mostly by Michigan’s county clerks) specifically to ensure the accuracy and integrity of elections, and to identify opportunities for process improvements.
So, Rep. Bergman, in this important election year, please set the record straight: Voters can and should continue to trust the accuracy and integrity of Michigan elections.
Beth Freeman
Boyne City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.