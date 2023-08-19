Grand Traverse County needs to follow city example
I read that Traverse City planned to increase its commitment to sustainability. I commend them for doing this, as climate change is a critical issue for our community, and that the city is continuing to take steps to address this pressing issue.
I am hopeful that the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners will one day soon follow in their footsteps. Actions taken today are important and essential for our long-term environmental, physical and community health. We must address climate change now as a real and pressing threat. Just look at the weather this summer and the human and financial costs of the numerous incidents.
It is clear that we need to take action now to reduce our emissions to mitigate what we can. The actions we take now as a community and as individuals will help to protect our natural resources, such as water and air quality; and be good for our economy. (Businesses that are sustainable are more likely to be successful in the long run.) And it will increase the quality of life for residents and visitors.
I applaud the city’s effort and I trust others – including Grand Traverse County – will follow their lead.
David Freedman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.