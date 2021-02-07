We need better role models
I am a new resident in Traverse City and appalled at the action of Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous in displaying a weapon at a commission meeting and further Chair Rob Hentschel laughing at the action.
Their view may be that this is high school stuff but that is not the case. The reality is that it is bullying and intimidation and should not and cannot be tolerated, and their actions were clearly over the line.
When listening to the public comment it was clear that the callers wanted action, and by their phone numbers, one can surmise they are residents. What is worse, however, is that the board could not muster the fortitude to censure one or both of them.
The commission is elected by the people and they are supposed to work for us. The choice to devote so much time to this issue when there is other work to be done to make the county a better place to live is unconscionable. That neither commissioner appears to have any remorse and would not properly apologize — or better yet, do the right thing and step down — is just plain unacceptable.
We clearly do not need poor role models on the dais.
David Freedman
Traverse City