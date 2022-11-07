Support for Leelanau County candidate
Kama Ross’s expertise and professionalism were invaluable as she guided me through major forestry projects at my farm. While working as our district forester, she became well connected within the natural resource community and also our county government. These relationships proved most helpful in getting the job done.
Kama is delightful. She is thoughtful, intelligent and naturally inclined to reflect on both sides of an issue. She is well-respected and genuinely liked by her friends and colleagues. Furthermore, “being of service” is an integral part of her character. I strongly urge you to vote Kama for Leelanau County Commissioner, District 5.
Judy Frederick
Leland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.