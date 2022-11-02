Proposal 3 will save lives
Proposal 3 will protect a woman’s fundamental right to reproductive health care services and save lives. It will reduce the need for abortion by ensuring that women have access to safe, effective, affordable, contraception and pre-natal care.
When abortion is illegal, women can suffer serious health complications, often ending in death or sterility.
Women who are free to control their bodies are better able to care for themselves and families – and they are more likely to seek education that allows for a more stable economic future.
It is clear that Proposal 3 will protect lives.
Janis Frazee, MSN, WHNP-BC
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.