Four-way stop means everyone stops
On Sept. 6 around 1 p.m., I was driving south on Madison Street toward Munson Medical Center. When I stopped at the four-way stop at Madison and West Front streets, there were no cards coming so I proceeded across the intersection — only to have my little blue car smashed on the passenger side by a burgundy SUV headed east on West Front Street.
The impact was loud enough that a walker, who did not see the accident but heard the crash, stopped to see if I was all right.
Fortunately, I was unhurt — unlike my car, which sustained thousands of dollars of damage. While I was waiting for the police to arrive, the hit-and-run driver never returned.
To motorists: Please stop, look both ways, and follow the law regarding when to proceed at intersections with four-way stop signs.
Too often, I have seen two or more cars follow one another at the crossing without stopping. This intersection is not only dangerous for cars, but also for pedestrians and bikers.
Take care.
Janis Frazee
Cedar
