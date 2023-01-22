Great Lakes must be preserved and protected
I was delighted to read Record-Eagle’s "Our View" on Sunday, Jan. 15, about the Freshwater Research and Innovation Center. May this exciting vision come into being soon!
These Great Lakes, all waters, must be preserved, protected and defended at all costs, because, after all, water is life. The intrinsic value of the natural world is priceless; it is sacred.
I think the center shares the vision of the Earth Charter, which was finalized in 2000. The following words are taken from the charter, and are worthy of sharing far and wide:
"Let ours be a time remembered for the awakening of a new reverence for the mystery of being, gratitude for the gift of Life, and humility for our human place in nature and the whole."
Thank you for your time and kind attention!
Laura Franseen
Suttons Bay
