Viruses vs. humans
Viruses, I have come to learn, are really smart. They know that to keep spreading, they can’t kill off their host. That’s us. Humans are the host. So instead, they evolve into a new variant that often is more contagious but less lethal. This is exactly what the COVID-19 virus has been doing. It’s brilliant.
Humans, on the other hand, aren’t so smart. We, too, want to keep spreading, but we are doing so by killing off our host. That’s the planet. We are not evolving to be less lethal. In fact, we’re more lethal every day.
The longer we wait to respond to the climate crisis as a crisis, the more of a crisis it becomes. And meanwhile, sure, things have gotten better for some of us, but at the expense of other things that aren’t easily fixed — like mental health, breathable air, an abundance of species, biological diversity, clean drinking water. And then we talk of fixes like carbon offsetting.
At this point in the crisis, I’ve heard that’s like paying poor people to diet for us. Kevin Anderson says, “Humankind is like a meteorite with a consciousness.” Oh how I wish we were as smart as viruses.
Lisa Franseen
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.