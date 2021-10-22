Deserve better
I am writing to express my ongoing concerns about our U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman. His actions undermine our democracy. He voted to overturn the election of our legally and democratically elected president and later voted against a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Recently 14 billboards have gone up in his district (one in my community of Williamsburg and I recently saw one in the Upper Peninsula) suggesting he may be hiding something. It is time for Mr. Bergman to hold a town meeting and explain his actions. It seems like when he comes to our area, he only meets for coffee or breakfast with a small group of his supporters. My letters to him are either unanswered or are not answered in a relevant way to my concerns. This is not a person I want representing me and my community. We deserve and can do better.
Linda Frank
Williamsburg