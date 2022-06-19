Defense Production Act
Biden must use the Defense Production Act to shut down gun manufacturing until meaningful legislation is implemented. President Biden announced claims his hands are tied on gun control until Congress antes up a reform bill. Actually, The Defense Production Act empowers President Biden to shut down or build up an industry to defeat a national emergency. This same power was used to takeover certain industries during the pandemic. Our schools, restaurants, gyms, theaters and churches were closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Why isn’t this power being used to shut down gun manufacturing? We would have gun-control legislation, real quick if gun manufacturing was halted. Instead of activating the Defense Production Act, Biden has his chin in his hands waiting for Congress on gun legislation. President Biden needs to put his FIST DOWN and turn off gun production until the crisis is solved. Thus far, President Biden has taken a pitiful stance: he knows he could shut down gun manufacturing, but tells the public he is powerless.
The murder of 18 fourth graders is a national emergency, worthy of shutting down one industry. This national emergency threatens our children. President Biden must cease gun manufacturing until their safety is restored.
Patrick Fragel
Traverse City
Commented
