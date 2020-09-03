Failures before the dam failure
The State of Michigan plans to “sue” the company that owned the dam breached this spring. The Detroit News (May 30, 2020) and Bridge Magazine (June 2, 2020) articles detail this catastrophe. The federal agency (FERC) dropped oversight, passing it to Michigan, EGLE, then tied up in legal matters. The company requested a “draw down” of water level, three weeks before disaster, but our attorney general ruled to save “freshwater mussels” in the lake, preventing that. Rains came three weeks later; flooding destroyed thousands of homes, millions in damage. No common sense doing an emergency “dawn down,” saving people versus mussels?
Now the state brings a lawsuit against the dam's owner, while federal and state agencies did not take action when they should have? The state appears to cover its actions by filing a lawsuit against the company and officers. FERC, the State, EGLE and AG Dana Nessel allowed this by their inaction prior to the storms. The governor and AG have EGLE doing an investigation? How absurd. An independent party should lead an inquiry, not a participant who oversaw their own past oversight. Interesting how this plays out in court.
It may take years, but those impacted upstream and downstream have to deal with “their” lives now.
David R. Fox
Mesick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.