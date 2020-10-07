Leonhardt for TCAPS board
Please vote to keep Jeff Leonhardt on the Traverse City Area Public Schools board.
Jeff has spent his entire career educating students, here and abroad. He takes his responsibility as a board member very seriously, does his homework, pours over every document meticulously and asks questions. Jeff keeps current on educational issues more than anyone I know, always passing along relevant information.
He shows integrity by voting his convictions after extensively researching impact on students. I have always found his decisions to reflect what is best for students and TCAPS. Vote for Jeff Leonhardt for TCAPS board.
Pamela Forton
Traverse City
