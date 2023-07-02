What's in best interests of honest education?

Inviting and tolerating Enbridge to gaslight the community about the “tunnel” misdirection campaign is a criminal betrayal of honest discussion and awareness of the best interests of the state and the people of our state.

Enbridge has proven itself to be a dishonest and negligent operation using Michigan and our waters for their profits – at our risk. And they get the privilege of a stage at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey.

This is shameful and ignorant on the part of NCMC– and an intellectual betrayal of its role as a center of scholarship and learning.

John Forslin

Marquette

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you