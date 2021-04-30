Pushing workers away
As a young adult in my mid-20s, my housing is solely rental properties as I cannot yet afford to buy a house. Finding rental housing that is affordable and available soon is nearly impossible to do in Traverse City. I recently reached out to 630 Lofts in the Grand Traverse Commons to inquire about their waitlist length and rent amount, and when they responded, they let me know that they are no longer accepting waitlist applications as their wait is now more than three years long. Other housing classed as affordable in Traverse City has similar waitlist situations, and with the average hourly pay being $16.80 in Traverse City, it is very hard to afford a studio apartment at $900 to $1,200 a month.
This crisis is not only affecting the people in need of housing, but also the population of Traverse City as a whole. While housing is continually catered toward retirees and seasonal residents, young working-class people are slowly leaving the area to seek out cheaper housing that is within a shorter distance to their jobs. Thus, if we keep pushing affordable housing issues by the wayside, there will no longer be young able-bodied workers left in the area.
Jessica Follen
Traverse City