My right to vote
Simple and clear. The proposed FishPass sidles along public park land, requiring the cutting of irreplaceable trees and the dumping of concrete along and into the Boardman River.
This is an experimental project not done anywhere else in the world. And it will cost massive amounts of money to do it. Worse, there is no clear commitment after 10 years for its ongoing expense to the city, or even if it’s going to do what officials say it will.
Regardless. My tax dollars. My city park. My right to vote on it.
Jane Fochtman
Traverse City