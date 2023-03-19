What we don't understand about density
I'm shaking my head, wondering why this pitched frenzy to pack every available square inch of Traverse City with more "of the same" tiered housing, which I must say, is lifeless, short on style, charm or character.
What is the rush? Why not take a break, wait for the hundreds of units currently under construction to be completed and rented, see what that impact has on our tiered grid and housing needs and then reassess where the holes are?
Stuffing thousands more within and along the edges of Traverse City's mere 8.6-square-mile swath will catapult us into a traffic nightmare this summer and beyond – let alone how it could impact our old infrastructure. Who pays to have that updated? The developers?
I'm not saying we don’t need affordable options; we do. But let’s look at the facts: The core to a city’s vitality rests on young, working families. Current studies promote neighborhoods — not a bunch of stacked condos at pricey tags for the retired who ease in and out seasonally, or for investors who ogle units for Airbnb profit, or for developers seizing the moment to build and then flip an "affordable space" for top tag once their tax-break window closes. What has been accomplished? Most don’t live here.
It’s young families planting roots, kids riding bikes, all engaged in its energy. A gaggle of condos for the old and affluent does not; apartment complexes tend to isolate rather than encourage community.
Please stop and reassess. Press the "pause" button. It’s not as if no one wants to live here — unless we’ve reached our threshold and have irreplaceably tarnished the UpNorth feel that is our trademark.
This taxpaying citizen for 41 years is still shaking her head.
Jane Fochtman
Traverse City
