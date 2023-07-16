Development unbelievable; let's hit pause button
I’m shaking my head. Around the city, I count 15 "attainable" projects under construction that could house hundreds under the guise of "affordable," now called "attainable."
Daunting price tags speak to truth: $650,000 per unit on 12th, $1,150,000 on Front, $679,000 on Cass, $649,000 on Randolph. If the lion’s share of these are hidden under the guise of "affordable" to allow developer tax breaks and/or enhance someone’s investment portfolio, shame on any who are part of this.
There is no real intention to provide "attainable" housing for young, working families. There is a frenzy to cash in on Traverse City's Gold Rush to profit from those who can "afford" — namely, coastal transplants and the seasonally affluent.
Proposed city zoning changes will cram Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on sheared city lots to increase density and create more "affordable" options. Property owners, perhaps not even on-site, will flip these into income opportunities — not to young families, but to the "past prime-time" peeps.
Traverse City's charm is its neighborhoods where children play and walk to school and ride bikes. A series of "small houses" could accomplish this. Tiered condos, where "seasonals" live or where families are "stuffed," will not.
Traverse City development is unbelievable. Taxpayers will pay for new roads and infrastructure to absorb its impact.
Pause all future development. Why pack every available inch when we don't know what we’ll need once the aforesaid is completed? We're on the edge of losing our trademark "UpNorth" appeal.
Now I have a headache.
Jane Fochtman
Traverse City
