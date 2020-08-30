Balance the urge to develop
Is it necessary to develop every square inch of Traverse City for developers and the DDA to finally feel sated and satisfied with their checklists? Must we continue to endure strangled traffic as we lope along to work, trying to avoid potholes, loose gravel and the crawling crowds hungering for a view of the bay?
Will it finally be enough when our current grid plan collapses under the weight of over-development? It’s already a gaggle of cars no matter how you maneuver through the city.
Does a semi truck need a view of the bay? Must condos/hotels grab the last pebble of sand?
Recent storms can tell us enough. Aging sewers and storm drains, engorged by added water and waste, can no longer manage the spew. Is this a taxpayer problem or one that developers should shoulder? Have our city planners/DDA turned an eye?
Will it finally be enough when young families can’t afford to live here, creating an exclusive senior/retirement retreat? Neighborhood schools have closed. These families are the lifeblood of a community. Affordable housing? Yawn.
Will it finally be enough as tourists’ vanishing taillights bypass Traverse City entirely to vacation Up North in Charlevoix or Petoskey?
Enough is enough. Traverse City is packed and parceled and just about picked over.
Jane Fochtman
Traverse City
