Let's do residential development right
Help me understand this: Affordable housing is the buzzword hovering over Traverse City, and yet there’s really no commitment to guarantee it.
Developers come in under special tax incentives, initially offering “affordable” price points, but can pull from that in two years, repaint and refurbish, and then sell at condo prices.
What sort of loophole is that? Families are out on the streets, scrambling. I have been a resident and taxpayer in Traverse City for 40 years; I volunteer at Father Fred and the same story spins every day.
In addition, these same developers don’t have to pay property taxes for up to 15 years. What?
And while I have you on the line: All this development is leaning on crumbling infrastructure. Who pays for that? Clearly not the developers. City taxpayers do.
Please indulge me on one more thing: The 2020 census reported Traverse City surges to 85,772 folks in the summer, inside a mere 8.3-square miles. Now, people are flocking here from all coasts, cash in hand, grabbing properties from our young families who are unable to compete, squeezing onto a tired grid plan and overwhelming an aged infrastructure.
Please stop this frenzy. Let’s take a breath. Let’s do it right.
It’s not like Traverse City is some obscure spot where no one wants to live — unless we bungle it.
Jane Fochtman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.