Millage sticker shock
By now property owners in Long Lake Township have found their winter taxes have increased more than 20 percent. A summer millage was voter supported but the tax increase not discussed at that time. This amounts to several hundred dollars for many taxpayers and much more for many others. The millage is to pay for township owned and managed EMS service as well as a new fire hall and equipment at more than a $3 million cost.
The project is to be implemented in the face of a 100 year pandemic and the resultant economic havoc that has many of us reeling.
A modernization of the existing fire hall was completed only a few years ago at considerable expense. Has it worn out again so soon?
The EMS ambulance service replaces MMR, a private company which has served us well as I have witnessed. Thus a private sector company with capital invested as well as a private sector payroll. MMR will be removed from part of their service area and replaced by a large taxpayer funded facility and a large addition to the township payroll.
Is it possible that MMR might have managed the upgrades? Does this smack of socialism?
Bob Flannery
Traverse City