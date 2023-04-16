Scrutiny of government needed, appreciated
Congratulations to the Record-Eagle for its coverage of local issues.
That is what the history of this paper has been and you are doing one swell job continuing it: Investigating county and city issues, providing as much transparency and sunlight as possible.
Also bravo for partnering with Interlochen Public Radio.
We are fortunate to have this paper and all of its leaders, reporters and other employees keeping us up to date.
Thank you.
Ellen Fivenson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.