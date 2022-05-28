What we have in common:
Today, there are approximately 8 billion people on earth. Each of us was born and each of us will die.
To live, we require air to breathe, water to drink and food to eat. Lives are better, and longer, if these necessities are clean.
Most of us desire a good life for ourselves, and hope our children have good or better lives.
Skin color, from white to black and every shade in between, has nothing to do with the above. The idea of race is a red herring (a deliberately misleading clue that diverts attention from the truth).
What if we found a way to stop fearing people who seem different from us and instead started to cooperate so that all could achieve the best possible outcomes in life?
Some manage to do this locally, in their communities, but many are becoming enamored of the idea that they have to defeat, even kill, those who seem different when in fact, we are all members of the same human race.
If we try to resist fear and hate, and instead try to cooperate, what would happen?
Doreen Fitzgerald
Frankfort
