Messages of hate
Born in 1940, one of my earliest memories is of adults gathered around a big radio listening to war news. I became interested in World War II and came to understand the roots of fascism (radical, right-wing, authoritarian ultranationalism), but couldn’t quite grasp, at gut level, how a dictator could actually carry out his plans.
I understand better now that I’ve watched recent social and political developments in the U.S.A. The other has not caused income inequality and the erosion of the middle class, yet is being successfully blamed for working people’s economic woes and social concerns.
Now, as broadcast daily by our president, the message of resentment and hate has been embraced by millions of Americans.
Many people seem willing to overlook daily lies, admiration of dictators, groping of women, caging of children and demonization of others because they find the white supremacist message comforting. The silence surrounding this, in many centers of power, is deafening. This is destructive to our democracy, as well as to the people who are goaded to hold fast to these unfounded beliefs.
I’m frightened. One hope is that the 2020 election will show that an overwhelming majority of Americans reject the fascist message.
Doreen Fitzgerald
Frankfort
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.