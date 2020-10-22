Voter fraud baloney
A false narrative: voter fraud could change 2020 election results and the only way President Donald Trump will lose is if there is fraud.
Only registered voters can vote. To register, you must establish your identity, residence and signature. Each registered voter gets one vote. You sign to register, and sign to vote. Voting multiple times is a felony.
Maybe relatives sign their ballots, letting you vote for them. This won’t happen enough to change election results.
At worst, attempts at voter suppression (making it useless, hard or scary to vote) succeed.
Everyone who’s eligible should vote. Thanks to all working in local voting places.
Support democracy; don’t eat the baloney sandwich.
Doreen Fitzgerald
Frankfort
