What are we contributing to the world?
Read this recently and thought it was appropriate for today's environment:
"I must say that it is a freedom that also needs to be employed responsibly — with respect for the truth and consideration for others. Those who abuse this freedom by willfully presenting fraudulent material, knowing they are protected by this freedom, are simply abusing one of our greatest gifts.
All of this is a reminder to us to really think about what we are contributing to this world while we are here. Let's make it something positive and uplifting. It is our legacy." — Abigail Rockwell
Ronald W. Fitch
Traverse City
