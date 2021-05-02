A shining example
On April 22 my husband and I were in the emergency room at Munson Medical Center. That morning a very vocal (violent) man was brought into the emergency room. He continued to escalate verbally and physically. At one point there were 11 security guards, a sheriff’s deputy and a nurse working with him.
I want to sincerely compliment the entire staff on not escalating a serious situation. The nurse in charge couldn’t have handled this situation any better if she were trained in de-escalation. Having been in special education for more than 30 years I was amazed at her expertise. I also want to thank the security guards and sheriff for keeping us safe in the waiting room and for calmly handling this sad situation.
The entire team should be an example of working with those with an emotional disorder in a safe and respectful manner.
Linda Fink
Traverse City