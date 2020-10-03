Presidential time-out
After watching the presidential debate, I think that it would be appropriate to have a sound-proof "time out" booth.
If a candidate cannot remain quiet while it's the other one's time to speak, like in an elementary classroom, that candidate would be escorted to the sound-proof booth for 15 minutes.
The person in the booth would be allowed to listen and only have an open microphone during their time to speak. This action would be repeated as necessary.
Tom Fink
Traverse City
