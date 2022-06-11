Slowing down
Cars go too fast in Traverse City. They go forty or thirty-five on high-volume traffic arteries bordering neighborhoods, leaving residents to cope with polluted air, intolerable noise levels, and occasional accidents that take lives. Pedestrians often cannot safely cross the street safely due to the rush of traffic. The State Department of Transportation many years ago established speed limits with the goal of moving traffic rapidly. At that time, little respect was given to pedestrians, bicyclists, or nearby residents. Thus Division Street got posted for forty miles per hour from 14th Street to Seventh, and the Parkway for thirty-five miles per hour, a speed often exceeded by motorists. Since there is little hope of changing speed limits at the state level, it is up to residents to address the problem, themselves. Those who own cars can go less than the posted speed limit: they can drive twenty-five even if signs say 40. It’s a perfectly legal way to slow down traffic.
We must allow traffic to pass through town, but that does not mean cars get a license to go unreasonably fast through neighborhoods people call home. It is time to slow down.
Richard Fidler
Traverse City
