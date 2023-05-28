Partisan potholes – to the contrary
The May 19 Record-Eagle and Bridge Michigan have gotten upon their high horses to complain about partisanship in distributing money to areas that “vote Democratic.”
Upon careful reading of the Bridge article, it is clear that the bill in question was not explicitly about rewarding regions that vote that way, but was about allotting funds fairly to counties that experience the most traffic.
Previous schemes favored northern Michigan regions through enhanced spending on state roads, a practice that directed revenue away from larger cities. At that time, I do not recall either the Record-Eagle or Bridge condemning highway fund distribution that benefitted areas that predominantly vote Republican. Maybe it should have — after all, partisanship goes both ways.
As the Record-Eagle editorial proclaims, “[There is] no such thing as a partisan pothole.”
That statement begs the question, “Who is being partisan?” Is it downstate lawmakers or the newspaper?
Let the readers decide.
Richard Fidler
Traverse City
