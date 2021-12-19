Health care workers are heroic
I recently spent seven days in Munson hospital. I did not have COVID-19, but while I was there, more than 130 COVID-19 patients were being cared for, placing a tremendous additional burden on our entire medical system. I had no idea the strain that COVID is placing on our entire health system.
The members of the nursing staff who cared for me are living truly heroic lives. They are working 12- and 13-hour shifts, sometimes for 10 or 11 days straight. This is as they care for many more patients than the hospital system was ever designed for. All the staff there is so polite and professional. They have such inspiring attitudes, which lifted me while I was feeling my lowest. I was so impressed with everyone and so thankful for everything they did. The kindness they shared, the cheerfulness they showed and the smiles and humor they had made all the difference. I am thankful for everyone who took care of me.
Please remember to do everything we can to support this healthcare community. Let’s do everything we can to beat COVID-19 and be thankful for the wonderful neighbors we all depend upon.
Kerry Ferguson
Traverse City