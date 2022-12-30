Both-sides approach to shocking behavior just serves to divide us
I was pleased to see that the Record-Eagle chose to print the AP’s factual synopsis of the Jan. 6 Committee’s work on Page A2 Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The decision to print the Wall Street Journal’s editorial two pages later was vexing. The WSJ is owned by the Murdoch family, who have used their vast media outlets to share Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories since before the 2020 election. In fact, their complicity in spreading election lies has them in serious legal jeopardy of their own.
The WSJ chose to criticize the Committee for a decision they deem “political” to try and move the conversation away from the facts that even they can’t deny. Misguided attempts to constantly “both-sides” shocking behavior in our Capitol only serves to further divide us.
Jill Fenton
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.