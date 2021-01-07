Women’s March TC is at it again. We have been marching and protesting for four years, and in 2021, we feel we have some things to celebrate.
Unfortunately with COVID-19, layoffs and so many businesses struggling, instead of organizing a party, we are organizing a food and clothing drive. We will be collecting nonperishable food and new warm clothing like wool socks and long underwear (size large and extra large) at the Grace Episcopal Church on Boardman and Washington in Traverse City on Jan. 23 from 12-3 p.m. Please see our Facebook page Women’s March TC for complete info.
Local food pantries are in desperate need of being restocked. Winter is upon us, and with COVID, homeless shelters are struggling even more. Please help us celebrate 2021 by helping us feed our community.
We will be giving away two $25 gift certificates to Oryana. Be sure to enter the drawing when you bring your items and or cash/check to donate. We will also be collecting financial donations to be collected and distributed by the staff of Grace Episcopal Church.
Let’s show we are a helping hands community.
Cathy Fenlon
Lake Leelanau
Organizer, Women’s March TC