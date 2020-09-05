We are exhausted
Women’s March TC held a rally recently, supporting the U.S. Postal Service. We held signs as passersby honked their horns, waved in support.
While I prepared for the day I wondered if we would have any trouble and also I wondered which sign I should take. Are we protesting attacks against our LGBTQ neighbors, or the kids being shot in school? Do I bring my Black Lives Matter flag, or are we protesting babies in cages? Or are we marching in defiance of President Donald Trump’s dictatorship?
You see, we are exhausted.
But we continue to protest, march, rally and support our country. Not speaking out is not an option.
Please vote.
Cathy Fenlon
Lake Leelanau
