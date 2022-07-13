What Roe v Wade reversal really means
If you are celebrating the reversal of Roe v Wade, you are celebrating the death of human beings who will die because of your “celebration."
This is the end of family planning and health care for anyone who wants to have control over their own family planning!
Shame on anyone who would celebrate the end of rights for others.
According to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, they want to “revisit birth control” and regulate who one can marry.
Again, if you celebrate the removal of these protections under Roe v Wade, you are celebrating the death of your neighbors, your friend’s children or even your own.
There should be no celebration, but instead a grieving for America and all that we were told it stood for. It should be equal rights for all, not just wealthy white males.
The divide that politicians are using to keep us apart is blatant. This could turn very quickly into something no one wants. They should tread lightly.
Cathy Fenlon
Leelanau County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.