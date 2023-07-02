Thanks to all who made festival such a success
The East Jordan Freedom Festival kicked off summer with a bang! The weather was great, and everything was a huge success: Fabulous fireworks, parades, live music, contest and food were all part of the East Jordan Freedom Festival. The festival started Wednesday, June 21, with the Miss & Mr. Firecracker Pageant and ran through Sunday, June 25. The festival brought families and friends from throughout the area into downtown with lots of fun for all to enjoy.
The East Jordan Freedom Festival would like to thank the many, many organizations, businesses, churches and individuals for their donations and support that make the festival possible.
The Freedom Festival Committee would also like to thank the City of East Jordan and the city departments for all their hard work: East Jordan DPW, East Jordan Police Department, East Jordan Fire Department and Jordan Valley EMS Authority.
Thank you to the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce for their support and advertising assistance. We'd also like to thank the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department. Special thanks to the East Jordan Trailblazers and The Helping Hearts of East Jordan for assisting with our parades. Thank you to the many volunteers who put in lots of hours to make the event a success.
As you can see, it takes many people to make a successful festival. Without their time and support, events such as the East Jordan Freedom Festival would not be possible. Visit www.eastjordanfreedomfestival.org for a complete list of festival sponsors and donors. Please thank the owners and managers of these businesses as you support them throughout the year.
If you'd like to be part of the volunteer planning committee or festival board for the 2024 East Jordan Freedom Festival, please contact info@eastjordanfreedomfestival.org.
Shannon Fender,
Office manager/events coordinator
East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce
