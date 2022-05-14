Indoctrination in schools
In response to “Schools aren’t ‘indoctrinating’ kids…” from 5/4/22, I beg to differ. Indoctrinate: “To imbue with a partisan or ideological point of view.” Indoctrination in public school classrooms is codified by the Michigan Science Standards, which requires a high school graduate to be able to “Communicate scientific information that common ancestry and biological evolution are supported by multiple lines of empirical evidence.” (HS-LS4-1).
Gradual indoctrination starts in kindergarten. Yet there is no requirement that a student learn scientific evidence for design: for example, cosmic fine tuning, and the origin of life and biological information. Public school libraries are largely void of design thought. Teachers are trained to teach only one side of the controversy. Those indoctrinated, indoctrinate. If students or parents object, they cry “no religion allowed here!” as they promote their protected origins ideology. Most mean no malice but have themselves embraced one “ideological point of view” and must meet the standards.
It has been effective. Our society suffers as a result. I see it in the lives of college students who believe science disproves God because they've never encountered evidence for cosmic and biological design. This is tragic. It is unjust. It is indoctrination.
Tony Feiger
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.