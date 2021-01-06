A reflection on freedom
As the new year begins, it is pertinent to reflect on the old.
In 2020, I realized that I, as most other Americans, do not love freedom. We claim to love liberty, freedom, independence, but what we truly care for is securing our own comfort. We don’t want to make hard choices; we want those choices decided for us. We don’t want to face the harsh realities of life; we want to be protected at any cost.
Death is a part of life. But ought we to die alone, separate from loved ones, as our elderly do now?
Under our present system, rights cherished by our forefathers are revoked and removed. Businesses, academic and religious institutions are forcibly closed by state power. People’s freedom of assembly and commerce are tread upon. Those who question the narrative are silenced by both news and social media. Billion-dollar corporations are thriving, while the local business is threatened, fined, and restricted out of existence. The healthy are treated like the sick, and the young as the old, in the name of “the science.”
America “the free,” home of “the brave.” Quite the fine words, yet words without meaning.
Andrew P. Feiger
Traverse City