A case for basic theism in public schools
In reference to the "Safer Kids, Safer Schools" Task Force, I believe the violence problem flows from a much deeper source than guns: Pernicious beliefs about who we are and about ultimate justice.
Unfortunately, atheism guides the public school’s trusted science curricula today, twisting reality, yielding dismal, even tragic results.
“In the end, science does not provide the answers most of us require. Its story of our origins and our end is, to say the least, unsatisfactory. To the question, ‘How did it all begin?,' science answers, ‘Probably by an accident.’ To the question, ‘How will it all end?,' science answers, ‘Probably by an accident.’ And to many people, the accidental life is not worth living.” (Neil Postman)
Meanwhile, much scientific data points to a creator. Tragically, public schools censor this information.
What if schools promoted a basic theism, just as our Founding Fathers did? Could this be the answer?
What if every person knew they were lovingly created, that each life is precious, that life has a purpose: to bring glory to God?
What if every person contemplating mass murder knew they would face ultimate justice, risking eternal conscious torment?
They might think twice before slaughtering innocent children.
Tony Feiger
Traverse City
