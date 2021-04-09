Complex problems at the border
I was looking on the internet to find answers to this question:
What was Jochebed's reason for putting Baby Moses in a basket and placing him in the Nile?
The Talmud explains that Pharaoh decreed that the Jewish boys be cast into the river because his astrologers had predicted that water would be the catalyst for the "downfall" of the savior of the Jews.
Jochebed knew that the Egyptians would kill Moses, and for unknown reasons, felt his best chance to survive was to send him adrift.
There are mothers today making similar decisions. They are the mothers of the children being abandoned on our southern border.
Recognizing the anguish these parents are undergoing in making such a decision, this puts us on the horns of terrible dilemma. We cannot choose the solution of the ancient Egyptians (kill the child). We cannot take them all in, raise them to adulthood and grant them the benefits of citizenship (they are too numerous).
I suggest we consider assisting their country of origin find a way to meet their responsibilities and return these children to them. The parents of these children would have preferred not to abandon them.
Robert C. Feague
Traverse City