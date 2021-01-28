How to describe Clous' actions
The recent Record-Eagle article regarding Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous's "displaying a rifle during a livestreamed public meeting" indicated he being accused of "brandishing" a weapon. Note the Record-Eagle writer used the term "displaying."
From the May 13, 2020 Lansing State Journal: "Under state statute, brandishing a weapon is defined as 'to point, wave about, or display in a threatening manner with the intent to induce fear in another person."'
Looks like proving Commissioner Clous guilty of brandishing would require proving he intended to induce fear. I would guess that will be extremely difficult. The Record-Eagle writer used the term "displaying." Probably a better choice when a gun is shown on a televised broadcast. Unless he made verbal threats as well, proving his intent was to induce fear I think would be an impossible task. The accusation is unwarranted in my opinion.
He might be judged guilty of making a poor choice. That isn't illegal.
Robert Feague
Traverse City