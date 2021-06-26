Guilt by association
Recently letters on racism, white supremacy, equity, divisiveness, etc. have appeared. The most recent was by Ms. Allison Zimpfer. Anyone with any knowledge of history is aware of the past. The choice to “punish the sons for the sins of their fathers” is not new.
The phrase “All men are created equal “implies that I should not be held accountable for the actions of others. The phrase was not “All men are guaranteed an equitable outcome.”
When students are denied admission to a college because of their race by the government, is that not racism? When a person is denied a promotion on racial grounds, is that not racism? When you take my tax money and give it to others because their ancestors were mistreated despite the fact my ancestors had nothing to do with this, how do you justify it? Oh, I forgot. My heritage is that of a white American. Therefore, I bear the burden of guilt by association.
I taught in a Black school for 30 years. I’d love to tell the kids “I'm just as good as you are.” Then they'd say it to me. And I’d say “That is something important we can agree on.”
Robert Feague
Traverse City